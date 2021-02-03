Sem Mundruczó, sem a Colectiv nem kapott Golden Globe-jelölést

Romániai idő szerint szerda délután jelentették be a 2021-es Golden Globe jelöléseket, ahol előzetesen az esélyesek között tartották számon az idegen nyelvű filmek között a colectiv-et, illetve a Mundroczó Kornél rendezte Pieces of a Womant is. Végül a Pieces of a Woman főszereplője, Vanessa Kirby kapott jelölést a legjobb női főszereplő (dráma) kategóriában. Mondjuk a Netflix egy csomó jelölést gyűjtött, ami egy ennyire online év után nem is olyan meglepő.



FILMES KATEGÓRIÁK:

TELEVÍZIÓS KATEGÓRIÁK

A Hollywoodban dolgozó külföldi újságírók szervezetének díjára a legtöbb jelölést drámai filmek kategóriában a következő szerezték: The Father (4), Mank (6), Nomadland (4), Promising Young Woman (4) és The Trial of the Chicago 7 (5). A musical vagy vígjáték filmek között Borat Subsequent Moviefilm kapta a legtöbb jelölést. A televíziós kategóriában a The Great (3), Schitt’s Creek (5), The Crown (6), Ozark (4) és Ratched (3).The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)Mank (Netflix)Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)Palm Springs (Neon)Music (Vertical Entertainment)The Prom (Netflix)Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)Anthony Hopkins (The Father)Gary Oldman (Mank)Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)Frances McDormand (Nomadland)Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)James Corden (The Prom)Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)Kate Hudson (Music)Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)Jared Leto (The Little Things)Bill Murray (On the Rocks)Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)Olivia Colman (The Father)Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)Amanda Seyfried (Mank)Helena Zengel (News of the World)Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)Mank (Netflix)The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre DesplatTenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig GöranssonNews of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton HowardMank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus RossSoul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon BatisteFight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara ThomasHear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, CelesteIo Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò AgliardiSpeak Now - One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam AshworthTigress & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael SaadiqAnother Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)La Llorona (Shudder)The Life Ahead (Netflix)Minari (A24)Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)Over the Moon (Netflix)Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)The Crown (Netflix)Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)Ozark (Netflix)Ratched (Netflix)Emily in Paris (Netflix)The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)The Great (Hulu)Schitt’s Creek (CBC)Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)Normal People (Hulu/BBC)The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)The Undoing (HBO)Unorthodox (Netflix)Jason Bateman (Ozark)Josh O’Connor (The Crown)Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)Al Pacino (Hunters)Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)Olivia Colman (The Crown)Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)Emma Corrin (The Crown)Laura Linney (Ozark)Sarah Paulson (Ratched)Don Cheadle (Black Monday)Nicholas Hoult (The Great)Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)Ramy Youssef (Ramy)Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)Elle Fanning (The Great)Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)Hugh Grant (The Undoing)Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)Shira Haas (Unorthodox)Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)John Boyega (Small Axe)Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)Jim Parsons (Hollywood)Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)Gillian Anderson (The Crown)Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)Julia Garner (Ozark)Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)