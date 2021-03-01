Kiosztották a Golden Globe-díjakat: megkoronázták A koronát

A Nomadland kapta a legjobb drámának járó díjat míg a Borat 2 a legjobb vígjátéknak/musicalnek járót, és még mindig A koronát tartják a legjobb sorozatnak. Azért nincs tele a Facebook hírfolyamod vörösszőnyeges, még ünneplő fotókkal, mert a gálát a hagyományokkal ellentétben online tartották.



Legjobb drámai film

Congratulations to the Nomadland team for winning the Golden Globe Awards for BEST PICTURE and BEST DIRECTOR, Chloé Zhao. #NMDLND #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UWgzTio7lc