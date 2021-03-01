Kiosztották a Golden Globe-díjakat: megkoronázták A koronát

Kiosztották a Golden Globe-díjakat: megkoronázták A koronát2021. március 01. 12:08, utolsó frissítés: 12:08
A Nomadland kapta a legjobb drámának járó díjat míg a Borat 2 a legjobb vígjátéknak/musicalnek járót, és még mindig A koronát tartják a legjobb sorozatnak. Azért nincs tele a Facebook hírfolyamod vörösszőnyeges, még ünneplő fotókkal, mert a gálát a hagyományokkal ellentétben online tartották.
FILMES KATEGÓRIÁK:
Két díjat kapott a Nomadland, a Borat Subsequent Movie, illetve a Soul című Pixar mese, de nem nagy díjhalmozás nem volt. A legjobb idegennyelvű film viszont nem az Európában sokszor díjazott Another Round lett, hanem Minari, ami úgy idegennyelvű, hogy közben amerikai.
Legjobb drámai film
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Mank (Netflix)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Congratulations to the Nomadland team for winning the Golden Globe Awards for BEST PICTURE and BEST DIRECTOR, Chloé Zhao. #NMDLND #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UWgzTio7lc— Nomadland (@nomadlandfilm) March 1, 2021
Legjobb komédia vagy musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)
Palm Springs (Neon)
Music (Vertical Entertainment)
The Prom (Netflix)
Legjobb rendező
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Legjobb színész (dráma)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Legjobb színésznő (dráma)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Legjobb színész (komédia vagy musical)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Legjobb színésznő (komédia vagy musical)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Legjobb női mellékszereplő
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Legjobb forgatókönyv
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Mank (Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Legjobb eredeti filmzene
The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Legjobb eredeti filmbetétdal
Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now - One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Legjobb idegen nyelvű film
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)
Legjobb animációs film
The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)
Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)
Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)
TELEVÍZIÓS KATEGÓRIÁK
Ahogy arra számítani lehetett, nagyon nyert The Crown (A korna), ami a legjobb drámai sorozat mellett három színészi díjat is bezsebelt, két díjat is kapott a médiában nagyon jól szereplő The Queen’s Gambit (A vezércsel), a legjobb minisorozat díja mellett Anya Taylor-Joy-t is elismerték, illetve a vígjátékok között Schitt’s Creek.
Legjobb drámai tévésorozat
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)
Heartfelt congratulations to Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson, and everyone behind Season 4 of The Crown.Közzétette: The Crown – 2021. március 1., hétfő
Legjobb komédia vagy musical tévésorozat
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Great (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Legjobb televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm
Normal People (Hulu/BBC)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Legjobb férfi főszereplő (dráma tévésorozat)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Legjobb női főszereplő (dráma tévésorozat)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Legjobb férfi főszereplő (komédia vagy musical tévésorozat)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Legjobb női főszereplő (komédia vagy musical tévésorozat)
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Legjobb férfi főszereplő (televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Legjobb női főszereplő (televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
The Queen's Gambit - Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZPPpV9TYDl— The Queen’s Gambit (@NetflixTheQG) March 1, 2021
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő (televíziós sorozat, televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Legjobb női mellékszereplő (televíziós sorozat, televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) (hírszerk.)
Ha tetszett a cikk, lájkold a Transindexet!