Nem is a Dűne, de nem is a Squid Game kapta a legtöbb jelölést a Golden Globe-on

Romániai idő szerint hétfő délután bejelentették a 2022-es Golden Globe jelöltjeit. Ez azt is jelenti, hogy ezzel visszaállt a járvány előtti rend, és ismét január elején (egész pontosan 9-én) adják át a Hollywoodban dolgozó külföldi újságírók szervezetének díját.
A filmes kategóriákban a Belfast és A kutya karmai közt c. drámák gyűjtötték a legtöbb jelölést, egyaránt hetet-hetet, míg a televíziós kategóriákban a HBO Utódlás (Succession) c. öt jelöléssel a legsikeresebb. A filmes kategóriákban forgalmazóként a Netflix érte el a legtöbb jelölést, összesen 17-et, míg az utána következő MGM 9-et kapott. A sorozatok között a HBO a legsikeresebb 15 jelöléssel, majd a Hulu és a Netflix következik egyaránt 10 jelöléssel.
FILMES KATEGÓRIÁK:
Legjobb drámai film
Belfast (Focus Features)
Coda (Apple TV+)
Dűne (Dune) (Warner Bros.)
Richard király (King Richard)(Warner Bros.)
A kutya karmai közt (The Power of the Dog)(Netflix)
Legjobb komédia vagy musical
Cyrano (MGM)
Ne nézz fel! (Don't Look Up) (Netflix)
Licorice Pizza (MGM)
Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Legjobb rendező
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dűne)
Legjobb színész (dráma)
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Legjobb színésznő (dráma)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Legjobb színész (komédia vagy musical)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...Boom!)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
Legjobb színésznő (komédia vagy musical)
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jannifer Lawrence ( Don't Look Up)
Emma Stona (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő
Ben Aggleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Legjobb női mellékszereplő
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjaune Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Legjobb forgatókönyv
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Adam McKay (Don't Look Up)
Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
Legjobb eredeti filmzene
Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch)
Germaine Franco (Encanto)
Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)
Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)
Hans Zimmer (Dűne)
Legjobb eredeti filmbetétdal
Be Alive (King Richard) - Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto) - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast) - Van Morrison
Here I Am (Respect) - Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Legjobb idegen nyelvű film
Compartment No. 6 (Finnország, Oroszország, Németország)
Drive My Car (Japán)
The Hand of God (Olaszország)
A hős (A Hero) (Franciaország, Irán)
Párhuzamos anyák (Parallel Mothers) (Spanyolország)
Legjobb animációs film
Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Flee (Neon / Participant)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)
Raya és az utolsó sárkány (Raya and the Last Dragon) (Walt Disney Studios)
TELEVÍZIÓS KATEGÓRIÁK
Legjobb drámai tévésorozat
Lupin (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Pose (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Legjobb komédia vagy musical tévésorozat
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Legjobb televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm
Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
Legjobb férfi főszereplő (dráma tévésorozat)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Omar Sy (Lupin)
Legjobb női főszereplő (dráma tévésorozat)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)
Legjobb férfi főszereplő (komédia vagy musical tévésorozat)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Legjobb női főszereplő (komédia vagy musical tévésorozat)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Legjobb férfi főszereplő (televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
Legjobb női főszereplő (televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő (televíziós sorozat, televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Legjobb női mellékszereplő (televíziós sorozat, televíziós minisorozat vagy tévéfilm)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) (hírszerk.)
